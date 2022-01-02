Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Lakers on Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers face off at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Sunday night.

The Lakers are starting to win games again, which is encouraging after a five-game losing streak. L.A. is coming off a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers 139-106. LeBron James dropped 43 points in a winning effort, something he probably feels pretty good about. Wins in two of the past three games have put the Lakers into 7th place in the Western Conference.

D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are still in COVID-19 protocols but should be close to returning. Anthony Edwards returned to the lineup from protocols in the T-Wolves’ last game against the Utah Jazz, scoring 26 points. Minnesota is close to full-strength and will continue to compete for a playoff spot in the West.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -8 (-110)

The Lakers offense has clicked in two of the past three games in those wins, so we’re expecting more of the same tonight vs. the Timberwolves. Minnesota has lost four of the past five games, allowing at least 114 points in three of those L’s. Unless the Timberwolves get KAT and D’Lo back in the lineup, this game shouldn’t be very competitive. The Lakers are playing too well on offense and LeBron is in one of those grooves right now where he can’t be stopped.

Over/Under: Over 225

We’ve already gone over how the Lakers are playing on offense and how the Timberwolves aren’t playing much defense. Feels like this play speaks for itself.

