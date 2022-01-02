13 Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a long layoff as they return to Big Ten play for the rest of the season, starting with Sunday night’s road matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Ohio State (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) has not played in a game since they crushed the Wisconsin Badgers more than three weeks ago on December 11th. The Buckeyes went through a COVID outbreak between players and coaches, so we’ll see how they look in their first game back. Ohio State’s success has come on the offensive end where they rate No. 8 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, while the Buckeyes are barely inside the top 50 defensively.

Nebraska (6-7, 0-2 Big Ten) had a five-game winning streak snapped on December 22nd when they knocked off Kennesaw State. The Cornhuskers are probably a few weeks away from getting Trey McGowens back on the floor, and he will certainly be unavailable for this contest. Nebraska’s struggle has been offense, which is at No. 185 nationally according to KenPom.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska

When: Sunday, January 2nd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports or FOX Sports App with a Big Ten Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -9.5

Total: 149.5

The Pick

Ohio State -9.5

While Nebraska is slightly improved this season, they’ve lost by 35 to Michigan, and 31 to Auburn. When they run into talent, they really struggle. That’s tough when you’re playing the No. 16 team in KenPom. This could be a blowout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.