12 Houston vs. Temple: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Houston Cougars will return to the floor for the first time in a week and a half for a road Sunday matchup against the Temple Owls from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Houston (11-2, 0-0 AAC) rates as one of the best team in KenPom as they are No. 3 overall with the fifth-rated adjusted defensive efficiency, and they rate No. 7 offensively in that category. The Cougars will play the rest of their season without their top player Marcus Sasser, who went down with an injury to his foot while he was averaging 17.7 points per game. Houston will look for their fourth consecutive victory.

Temple (7-5, 0-1 AAC) played just one game since December 16th with a few postponed matchups, and they also lost their leading scorer for the season earlier this year when Khalif Battle suffered a foot injury. The Owls’ struggles come on the offensive end where they are barely inside the top 200 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Damian Dunn is the only healthy Temple player averaging double digit points.

How to watch Houston vs. Temple

When: Sunday, January 2nd, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -12

Total: 128.5

The Pick

Temple +12

The Cougars are just going to need to survive this part of the schedule with all the injuries. Sasser, Kyler Williams, Tramon Mark ... it’s a lot, and the oddsmakers haven’t caught up to it yet. Take the Owls at home.

