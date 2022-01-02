10 Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans and Northwestern Wildcats will return to Big Ten play the rest of the season starting with a Sunday afternoon matchup from Evanston, Illinois.

Michigan State (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) ran through the month of December undefeated for a six-game winning streak. The Spartans have been led by Gabe Brown, who’s averaging 14.2 points, and big man Marcus Bingham Jr. averages 10.8 points and 8 rebounds with 3.1 blocks. Michigan State is inside the top 30 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency in the latest KenPom ratings.

Northwestern (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) played just three games in December with a few games canceled, and the Wildcats have played just one game since December 13th, and that came against a Division 2 school on December 20th. The Wildcats check in at No. 40 in KenPom overall and barely crack the top 50 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern

When: Sunday, January 2nd, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports or FOX Sports App with a Big Ten Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -1

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Over 139.5

Just too small a number for a pair of rested teams. These are two quality offenses that can account for each other and will have plenty of depth and legs. It should be a good one for Boo Buie and the Wildcats from the floor.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.