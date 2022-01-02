Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers face off in a Central Division matchup on Sunday night to start off 2022. Things have not gone well for the Pacers lately. Indiana has lost four of the past five games, including that gut-wrenching DeMar DeRozan buzzer-beater in their last loss. The Cavs are in the same spot as the Pacers in terms of their past five games. COVID protocols and injuries have hit both teams hard.

Let’s take a look at how to approach the lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -2.5

This is a tough-ish game to pick a side. Something’s gotta give for one of these teams and I think it’s going to be Cleveland. The loss of Ricky Rubio hurt the Cavs big time. Rajon Rondo is coming in to help ease that loss. He won’t be able to compensate; it would help if Darius Garland was cleared of protocols. Still, the Pacers are without Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb. The Cavs should be the team to shake things off at home and cover.

Over/Under: Over 210

This total seems pretty low considering how each team is playing. Their losses have generally been high scoring. The Cavaliers don’t have the guards to contain Caris LeVert. The Pacers don’t have the bigs to come out and deal with Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love.

