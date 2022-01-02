Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Hornets on Sunday

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will continue their three-game road trip tonight against LaMelo Ball and Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.

It is the second time this season that these two teams are playing each other, with Phoenix defeating Charlotte 137-109 on Dec. 19. Booker posted 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists in his return from injury. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Suns vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2.5

The Suns are looking to get back into the win column after a 123-108 road defeat to the Boston Celtics on New Year’s Eve. Phoenix has now lost three out of the last four games, where they’ve allowed 117.6 points per game in those defeats. The Suns are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games and 6-5 ATS when they are the road favorite. Phoenix should play much better against the Hornets, who are giving up 115.6 points per game in their last 10 games.

The Hornets are coming into this game winners of their last three games and have won by an average of 13.3 points per game. Before going on this recent winning streak, Charlotte lost their last three games, which were all on the road. The Hornets are 4-1 ATS in their last five games and an impressive 9-0 ATS in their last nine home games. Additionally, they are 8-1 when they are home underdogs. Based off these numbers, the best option would be the Hornets’ spread. However, I’m hard pressed to think that the Suns will lose four out of their last five games and back-to-back games. If you want to play it safe, then Phoenix on the ML would not be a bad option either.

Over/Under: Under 232

The last time time these two teams played a few weeks ago, the total points scored were 243 points. The Hornets’ defense did not show up that night as they allowed 136 points to the Suns. The total has gone over in four of Phoenix’s last five games, but the total has gone under in four out of their last five games for Charlotte. If Phoenix’s fifth-ranked scoring defense shows up, then this total should go under.

