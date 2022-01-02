KAT, LeBron, Jayson Tatum headline NBA injury report for Sunday, Jan. 2

There are seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers taking part in the only nationally televised contest for the day. The league is still struggling to navigate through the recent spike in COVID cases, although the protocols have changed and players are coming back sooner. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report in the association.

NBA injury report, January 2

Julius Randle (protocols) TBD

Kemba Walker (knee) OUT

Mitchell Robinson (protocols) OUT

Evan Fournier (ankle) questionable

The Knicks could be without a good chunk of their primary rotation, especially if Fournier is ruled out. Look for guys like Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin to fill in and be strong value plays Sunday.

Scottie Barnes (knee) probable

Barnes, the final piece of Toronto’s core, is expected to play through his knee issue Sunday.

Cole Anthony (ankle) OUT

Mo Bamba (conditioning) questionable

Markelle Fultz (protocols) OUT

Anthony and Fultz are out, leaving Orlando thin in the backcourt. Bamba could return depending on his fitness, so he’s the name to watch.

Jayson Tatum (protocols) questionable

Robert Williams (toe) questionable

Both Tatum and Williams are questionable in this game. Jaylen Brown’s value could jump if Tatum ultimately misses out.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Malcolm Brogdon (protocols) TBD

Chris Duarte (protocols) TBD

The Pacers still have their two backcourt players in the protocols. Caris LeVert and Justin Holiday are good value plays if both Brogdon and Duarte don’t play.

Darius Garland (protocols) TBD

The Cavaliers have a lot of issues and point guard, and there’s no telling who would be the right play if Garland doesn’t clear protocols.

Deandre Ayton (protocols) TBD

Ayton is still in protocols, which means JaVale McGee and Jalen Smith are the natural beneficiaries if the star big man isn’t available.

Miles Bridges (conditioning) questionable

PJ Washington (conditioning) questionable

It’ll come down to fitness for both of Charlotte’s key wing players. Look for Terry Rozier and James Bouknight to see additional minutes if both Bridges and Washington sit out.

Duncan Robinson (protocols) TBD

KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT

Robinson remains in the protocols, while Okpala has been ruled out. Jimmy Butler’s status is also worth monitoring as the team has been cautious with its star.

Kristaps Porzingis (rest) doubtful

Luka Doncic (conditioning) TBD

Porzingis has played through a toe issue, so he will need some rest. The Mavericks also get Luka Doncic back from the protocols, but conditioning will be key.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (protocols) OUT

Gilgeous-Alexander started the new year by going into the protocols, and he’s out for this game.

Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) TBD

D’Angelo Russell (protocols) TBD

Anthony Edwards (conditioning) questionable

Towns and Russell are still in the protocols, but Edwards appears to be on his way back if his conditioning checks out.

LeBron James (abdominal) probable

James stays on the injury report in pure gamesmanship fashion, as everyone knows he’s going to suit up for this game.