KAT, LeBron, Jayson Tatum headline NBA injury report for Sunday, Jan. 2

There are seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers taking part in the only nationally televised contest for the day. The league is still struggling to navigate through the recent spike in COVID cases, although the protocols have changed and players are coming back sooner. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report in the association.
NBA injury report, January 2
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
Julius Randle (protocols) TBD
Kemba Walker (knee) OUT
Mitchell Robinson (protocols) OUT
Evan Fournier (ankle) questionable
The Knicks could be without a good chunk of their primary rotation, especially if Fournier is ruled out. Look for guys like Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin to fill in and be strong value plays Sunday.
Scottie Barnes (knee) probable
Barnes, the final piece of Toronto’s core, is expected to play through his knee issue Sunday.
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
Cole Anthony (ankle) OUT
Mo Bamba (conditioning) questionable
Markelle Fultz (protocols) OUT
Anthony and Fultz are out, leaving Orlando thin in the backcourt. Bamba could return depending on his fitness, so he’s the name to watch.
Jayson Tatum (protocols) questionable
Robert Williams (toe) questionable
Both Tatum and Williams are questionable in this game. Jaylen Brown’s value could jump if Tatum ultimately misses out.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Malcolm Brogdon (protocols) TBD
Chris Duarte (protocols) TBD
The Pacers still have their two backcourt players in the protocols. Caris LeVert and Justin Holiday are good value plays if both Brogdon and Duarte don’t play.
Darius Garland (protocols) TBD
The Cavaliers have a lot of issues and point guard, and there’s no telling who would be the right play if Garland doesn’t clear protocols.
Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets
Deandre Ayton (protocols) TBD
Ayton is still in protocols, which means JaVale McGee and Jalen Smith are the natural beneficiaries if the star big man isn’t available.
Miles Bridges (conditioning) questionable
PJ Washington (conditioning) questionable
It’ll come down to fitness for both of Charlotte’s key wing players. Look for Terry Rozier and James Bouknight to see additional minutes if both Bridges and Washington sit out.
Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings
Duncan Robinson (protocols) TBD
KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT
Robinson remains in the protocols, while Okpala has been ruled out. Jimmy Butler’s status is also worth monitoring as the team has been cautious with its star.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Kristaps Porzingis (rest) doubtful
Luka Doncic (conditioning) TBD
Porzingis has played through a toe issue, so he will need some rest. The Mavericks also get Luka Doncic back from the protocols, but conditioning will be key.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (protocols) OUT
Gilgeous-Alexander started the new year by going into the protocols, and he’s out for this game.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) TBD
D’Angelo Russell (protocols) TBD
Anthony Edwards (conditioning) questionable
Towns and Russell are still in the protocols, but Edwards appears to be on his way back if his conditioning checks out.
LeBron James (abdominal) probable
James stays on the injury report in pure gamesmanship fashion, as everyone knows he’s going to suit up for this game.