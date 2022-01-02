How Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the Washington Football Team this weekend with a huge opportunity in front of them. The Eagles can move closer to their first playoff berth since 2019 with a win over their division rivals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field.

The Eagles are 8-7 and sitting in seventh place in the NFC standings. They can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 with a win or tie and some help on Sunday. Here are their various clinching scenarios this weekend.

PHI win + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR PHI win + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie OR PHI tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie OR PHI tie + MIN loss + NO tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie

While the division is officially out of reach, they can still climb as high as the fifth seed. The Eagles lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the 49ers but if they finished tied, would hold the conference record tiebreaker over the Cardinals. The 49ers would get knocked down based on the Cardinals head-to-head tiebreaker edge.

The Eagles came into the 2021 season with fairly low expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +275 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.