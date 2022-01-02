How Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to try and secure the 1-seed in the AFC playoffs by taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bengals will be looking to clinch the AFC North if they are able to come away with a win.

The Chiefs seemed to have gotten over their early-season woes as they have won eight-straight games and have an 11-4 record. They are the only team in the AFC that enters today's games with a playoff spot secured as they clinched the AFC West last week. There are two ways that the Chiefs can leave today as the 1-seed in the AFC:

KC win + TEN loss or tie OR KC tie + TEN loss

The Chiefs control their own destiny in that if they win their last two games they get the one-seed and the all-important bye week in the first round of the playoffs. With the new 18-week format of the NFL season, that first-round bye is very desirable and good prove valuable this year.

The Chiefs came into the 2021 season with high expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -1000 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season and +500 to win the Super Bowl.