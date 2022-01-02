How Colts can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. The Colts and the Raiders are both needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt, but the Colts are a little closer to clinching than Las Vegas is.

The Colts are 9-6 and are one game back of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. They head into Week 17 as the No. 5 seed, but with only one spot in the AFC playoffs locked up by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts are needing a win to make things much easier for themselves. Here are the different scenarios in which Indianapolis can clinch a playoff spot this week:

IND win OR IND tie + BAL loss + NE loss or tie OR IND tie + BAL loss + MIA loss or tie

They control their own destiny in that if they win they are in the playoffs and next week they would be playing for playoff seeding. If they lose, depending on what else happens around the league, they could find themselves missing out on the playoffs when the regular season ends next week.

The Colts came into the 2021 season with hopeful expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -120 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.