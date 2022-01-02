How Patriots can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The New England Patriots play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. The Jaguars have been eliminated from the playoffs for a while, but the Patriots are vying for not only a playoff spot but are still chasing an AFC East divisional title.

The Patriots head into Week 17 with a 9-6 record. While only one spot in the AFC has been secured by the Kansas City Chiefs, there is still plenty of time for movement for the other six seeds. The Pats can clinch a playoff berth this week through the following scenarios:

NE win + MIA loss or tie OR NE win + LV loss or tie OR NE tie + MIA loss + LV loss + LAC loss or tie OR NE tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + MIA win + BUF win

These are just the scenarios for the playoff berth for the Pats and there is still a way for them to come away with the all too familiar AFC East divisional title. Overall, they control their own destiny and if they win over the last two weeks of the season, they will be in the playoffs anyway.

The Patriots came into the 2021 season with hopeful expectations for the future with an outside chance to make a splash this year. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +110 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.