How Titans can clinch AFC South title or wild card playoff berth in Week 17

The Tennessee Titans host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC matchup in Week 17. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. Both of these teams are in the hunt for playoffs with the Titans heading into this week atop the AFC South.

Tennessee is 10-5 and they have scenarios that they could lock down a playoff spot as well as a divisional title this week. With only one spot in the AFC playoffs locked down by the Kansas City Chiefs, there is still a ton of movement that can happen. Here are the ways that the Titans can leave Week 17 in the playoffs:

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

TEN win OR IND loss OR TEN tie + IND tie

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

TEN tie OR LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR LAC loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR BAL loss or tie + NE loss or tie

At the very least, the Titans need a win over the next two weeks to make the playoffs. The good news for them is that they can also get in through a number of other teams losing so they will certainly have eyes around the league to see what happens.

The Titans came into the 2021 season with high expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -150 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season and -120 to win the AFC South.