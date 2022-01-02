How Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers host their divisional rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:20 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC for Sunday Night Football. The Vikings will be without quarterback Kirk Cousins who is on the COVID-19 list.

The Packers are 12-3 and have already clinched the NFC North. Currently, they sit atop the entire NFC and hold the coveted 1-seed in the NFC playoffs and the important first-round bye. Here is how the Packers can leave Week 17 with the 1-seed, the bye and home-field advantage:

GB win + DAL loss or tie OR GB tie + DAL loss + LAR loss + TB loss or tie OR GB tie + DAL loss + LAR tie + TB loss

Either way, the Packers control their own destiny. If they are able to win out, they will clinch the 1-seed anyway. With the odds in their favor, they need to take care of business this week and see if they can get some help from around the league.

The Packers came into the 2021 season with good expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +600 to win the conference and +1300 to win the Super Bowl.