How Rams can clinch NFC West title in Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams travel east to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX. Both of these teams are vying for a playoff spot with the Ravens entering this game without quarterback Lamar Jackson who has been ruled out.

The Rams currently hold the 3-seed in the NFC playoff picture and they have clinched a playoff spot. The NFC and AFC playoff pictures couldn’t be more different. Los Angeles is playing for an NFC West divisional win which would be their first since 2018. Here is how it can happen this week:

LAR win + ARI loss or tie OR LAR tie + ARI loss

They hold their destiny in their own hands over the next two weeks if they can win out as they will win their division. At the very least, they have already locked down a playoff spot so they are playoff-bound regardless. There is still a way for them to get the 1-seed and the first-round bye that teams are vying for in this new 18-week season.

The Rams came into the 2021 season with high expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +190 to win the NFC West.