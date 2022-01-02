How 49ers can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers host the Houston Texans in Week 17 with Trey Lance getting a start in relief of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium. The Garoppolo injury is a big one, but the 49ers are still 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers come into the game with an 8-7 record and sitting in sixth place in the NFC standings. They can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 with a win or tie and some help on Sunday. Here are their two clinching scenarios this weekend.

SF win + NO loss or tie OR SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

The 49ers are seeded as high as they can possibly get. The Cardinals are two games up on them with two to go, but Arizona swept the season series to secure the tiebreaker. The 49ers can finish anywhere from sixth to out of the playoffs entirely.

The 49ers came into the 2021 season with high expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -200 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season and they were division favorites.