How 49ers can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The 49ers came into the season with high expectations. They’ve stumbled but can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17. We break down what they need to do and where they can land in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

By David Fucillo
Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers huddles up with this team in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers host the Houston Texans in Week 17 with Trey Lance getting a start in relief of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium. The Garoppolo injury is a big one, but the 49ers are still 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers come into the game with an 8-7 record and sitting in sixth place in the NFC standings. They can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 with a win or tie and some help on Sunday. Here are their two clinching scenarios this weekend.

  1. SF win + NO loss or tie OR
  2. SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

The 49ers are seeded as high as they can possibly get. The Cardinals are two games up on them with two to go, but Arizona swept the season series to secure the tiebreaker. The 49ers can finish anywhere from sixth to out of the playoffs entirely.

The 49ers came into the 2021 season with high expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -200 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season and they were division favorites.

