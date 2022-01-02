Broncos vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos in Week 17 with both teams on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. It’s a must-win scenario for both teams as they look to secure a wild card berth.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos will be starting quarterback Drew Luck while Teddy Bridgewater continues working through the concussion protocol. That’s the only definite out on the 53-man roster. The team has numerous players questionable with injuries. That group includes CB Ronald Darby (shoulder), RB Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), S Kareem Jackson (back, shoulder), DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot), DE Shamar Stephen (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (illness), RB Javonte Williams (knee), and LB Kenny Young (concussion). The team has an equally long list of COVID-19 absences, including WR Jerry Jeudy, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, LB Baron Browning and RT Bobby Massie.

The Chargers will likely be without LB Drue Tranquill who is doubtful with an ankle injury. Most of their inactives will be healthy scratches, but the team also has numerous COVID-19 absences that won’t show up on the inactives report. That group includes TE Jared Cook, CB Chris Harris, S Nasir Adderley, and K Dustin Hopkins.