Texans vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Houston Texans play the San Francisco 49ers in a non-conference matchup in Week 17. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS on Sunday, January 2nd.

We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

For the Texans, the only player declared out already is quarterback Deshaun Watson who hasn’t taken the field for the team this season and that isn’t expected to change over the next two weeks. They have three players that are listed as questionable. Wide receiver Chris Conley (knee), safety A.J. Moore (illness) and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness). Moreland wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but all three players were able to log at least a limited practice by Friday.

For the 49ers, they have already ruled out linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) for the game. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is doubtful with a thumb injury and safety Talanoa Hufanga is doubtful with a knee injury. If Jimmy G can’t go, it will be rookie Trey Lance under center for the Niners. The only other questionable player is running back Elijah Mitchell who is dealing with a knee injury. Mitchell was a limited participant in practice all week.