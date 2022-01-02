Cardinals vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a non-divisional NFC conference matchup. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX.

We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

Arizona has already declared defensive end Jordan Phillips out with a knee injury and cornerback Marco Wilson out with a shoulder injury. They have a number of players questionable including defensive end Zach Allen (ankle), safety Budda Baker (ribs), running back James Conner (heel), guard Sean Harlow (illness), tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle). The biggest name here would be running back James Conner who is second in the NFL for rushing touchdowns. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was able to log a limited practice on Friday. There are four Cardinals players on the COVID-19 list.

The Cowboys head into this game relatively healthy from an injury standpoint. Anyone that popped up on the team’s injury report throughout the week, was able to log full participation in practice on Friday. Dallas has no players on their injury report heading into the game. They have four players on the COVID-19 list.