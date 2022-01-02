Panthers vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South matchup in Week 17. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome is set for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on Fox on Sunday, January 2nd.

We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

For the Panthers, star cornerback Stephon Gilmore has already been ruled out of the matchup because of a groin injury. He suffered the ailment during last week’s blowout loss to the Buccaneers. Safety Sean Chandler is also dealing with a groin injury is and considered doubtful as well as tackle Cameron Erving, who might miss the contest for personal reasons. The three Carolina players entering with questionable designations are S Juston Burris (groin), LB Jermaine Carter (groin), and CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder/knee).

For the Saints, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith has already been declared of of today’s matchup with a chest injury. They have six players listed as questionable, including DE Carl Granderson (illness), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (illness), RB Mark Ingram (knee), WR Ty Montgomery, C Erik McCoy (non-COVID illness), and safety Marcus Williams (illness).