Lions vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Detroit Lions will head out west to play the Seattle Seahawks to start off the New Year for Week 17. Sunday’s kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX at Lumen Field.

We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m., but for now, here is what we know.

For the Lions, they only have fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) and linebacker Rashod Barry (illness) listed as out for today’s game. Quarterback Jared Goff is listed as doubtful (knee) and linebacker Curtis Bolton is listed as questionable (back). If Goff cannot go, then the Lions will start backup Tim Boyle for the second-straight game.

For the Seahawks, linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee) is listed as out and tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) is listed as shoulder. Finally, veteran running back Alex Collins (abdomen) is listed as questionable. Even if Collins plays, we should expect to Rashaad Penny get a significant amount of the carries.