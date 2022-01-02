Vikings vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17 Sunday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football to close out the Week 17 Sunday slate. The game features significant playoff implications, but has lost some of its luster with Kirk Cousins going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Vikings will start Sean Mannion in place of Cousins. The latter will not appear on the inactives report because the reserve/COVID-19 list removes players from the 53-man roster. The Vikings will be without DT Michael Pierce, who was downgraded to OUT with a non-COVID-19 illness. CB Cameron Dantzler is listed as doubtful with a calf injury, so he will likely be inactive as well. The team’s two questionable players are TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring) and LB Chazz Surratt (illness).

The Packers have ruled out CB Jaire Alexander, OT David Bakhtiari, and OG Billy Turner. DT Tyler Lancaster is listed as questionable with a back injury. The team’s reserve/COVID-19 list includes DL Kingsley Keke, LB Chauncey Rivers, and WR Amari Rodgers.