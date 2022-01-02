Derrick Henry could return as early as Week 18 if needed

The Tennessee Titans have held their own with Derrick Henry out for the last two months with a foot injury, but there is no doubt the offense has taken a hit in his absence. That may change sooner than later, as Henry has been showing good signs as he’s returned to the practice field jogging in cleats, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Russini the team is hoping to lock up a playoff spot so they can give him more time, but that he could be ready by next week if needed. At 10-5, with the second seed and games against the Dolphins and Texans, they probably don’t need Henry, but it’s a good sign that he is so close to returning.

It sounds like Henry should be ready for the Wild Card round, which will be a huge boost for the Titans chances to move on and have a real shot at the AFC Championship.