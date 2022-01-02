Josh Jacobs returns to Week 17 game vs. Colts after suffering rib injury

Update: Jacobs returned to the game in the second quarter.

Update: Jacobs suffered a rib injury but is listed as probable to return.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has exited the team’s Week 17 matchup at the Indianapolis Colts with an undisclosed injury. He entered the medical tent and was seen walking to the locker room.

This would be an early blow for the Raiders considering that the dynamic tailback has already made an impact on the game. He already has six carries for 31 yards and a touchdown as Vegas clings on to an early 7-0 lead in this important late-season AFC showdown.

The third-year running back out of Alabama hasn’t been as prolific this year as he was in his first two seasons with the organization but he’s still been productive. Through 13 games this year, Jacobs has registered 175 carries for 677 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He has also clocked in 48 receptions for 319 receiving yards. We’ll see if he can find his way back into this contest as the Raiders fight for their postseason lives.