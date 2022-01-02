Jets RB Michael Carter OUT with concussion in Week 17 vs. Buccaneers

UPDATE: Carter has been downgraded to OUT for the rest of the game with a concussion.

New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter is being evaluated for concussion in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The rookie running back suffered the head injury in the first half after having a good start against the Buccaneers’ defense. Carter has a game-high 54 yards on three carries, thanks to a 55-yard run. He also has a reception for nine-yards.

With the former UNC standout out for the moment, the Jets will roll with Austin Walter and Ty Johnson in the backfield. Walter currently has 19 yards on four carries, while Johnson has yet to record a carry. He does have a reception for five yards. The 5-foot-8 Walter has been sparingly used this season, but does have a touchdown on his resume. Johnson will likely be used in the passing game, which is a role that he’s thrived in this season for the Jets.