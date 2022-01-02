 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ricky Seals-Jones suffers neck injury and ruled out in Week 17 vs. Eagles

Ricky Seals-Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Ricky Seals-Jones #83 of the Washington Football Team runs with the ball as Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Devin White #45 defend during the first half at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones suffered a neck injury after colliding with a cameraman during Sunday’s Week 17 battle against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was carted off the field and immediately ruled out of the contest.

WFT will be down a potentially key player on offense for the rest of the contest as they battle an NFC East rival on Sunday. Seals-Jones has stepped in for an injured Logan Thomas for most of the season and has put up moderate numbers. Through 12 games, he has caught 29 of 47 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns as the team has hung onto the periphery of the NFC playoff race.

With RSJ now out of the picture, John Bates will step in as the presumed TE1 for Washington in this matchup. He already has one reception for 24 yards in the contest. Washington currently has a 13-7 lead over the Eagles.

More From DraftKings Nation