Darnell Mooney back in game for Week 17 vs. Giants

Update: Mooney is back on the field to start the second half against the New York Giants, per Dan Wiederer.

Chicago Bears second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney is headed into the injury tent after officials asked the young wideout to head to the sideline on Sunday, per Brad Biggs.

Mooney has played well in today’s game against the Giants. The young receiver leads the Bears in receiving with six receptions (nine targets) for 66 yards and a touchdown. He has shown up consistently throughout this season as the Bears’ No. 1 wide receiver regardless of who is under center at quarterback.

With the Giants up by 19 points, it would not come as a surprise to see them lean on the running game with David Montgomery. However, with the way that Andy Dalton has played we could see more targets towards Mooney’s way or to the team’s other wide receivers.