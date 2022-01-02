Falcons TE Kyle Pitts suffers hamstring injury in Week 17 vs. Bills

Update: Pitts has left the game again in the fourth quarter.

No sign of Kyle Pitts for Atlanta, who was reported to have a hamstring injury. He was in game briefly on last drive, but not now. His return was questionable. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 2, 2022

Update: Pitts has officially returned to the action.

Update: Pitts in listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He was seen jogging right before the first half.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts limped off the field during the team’s Week 17 showdown at the Buffalo Bills. The rookie appears to have tweaked his hamstring and was being evaluated on the sidelines right before the half.

The Falcons would hope to get the dynamic weapon back in the second half as they entered the break holding onto a 15-14 lead over the AFC contender. Pitts has already made an impact in this game, catching two receptions for 69 yards. A big 61-yard reception put him over 1,000 yards for the season and officially clinched him the franchise’s rookie receiving record.

Pitts only has one touchdown on the season but has been a reliable weapon for Matt Ryan all season long. He achieved his third 100-yard day in last week’s 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions. We’ll see if he’ll be good to go in the second half of this one.