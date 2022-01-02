Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones suffers ankle injury in Week 17 vs. Jets, questionable to return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones has suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 17 battle at the New York Jets and is questionable to return. He suffered the injury in the third quarter.

This is yet another blow dealt to an offense that’s already been gashed by injuries down the stretch. Jones was already filling in for an injured Leonard Fournette, who is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Jones had 10 carries for 26 yards before leaving Sunday’s game and with his exit, second-year back Ke’Shawn Vaughn will need to pick up the slack.

The fourth-year back for the Bucs has been relegated to a backup role this season but has gotten his fair share of touches. He has 91 carries for 402 yards and four touchdowns, his best individual performance coming during last week’s win over the Panthers.

We’ll see if he can return as the Bucs attempt to come back in the fourth quarter.