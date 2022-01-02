 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Joe Burrow suffers knee injury in Week 17 vs. Chiefs, coach not concerned

Joe Burrow suffered a lower leg injury in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Update: Burrow himself said during his postgame press conference that his knee is a little sore but it’s nothing serious.

Update: Burrow twisted his knee towards the end of the game. We’ll find out the severity of the injury as the week unfolds.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow limped off the field with an undisclosed injury in the closing moments of Sunday’s battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. He marched the team down the field for the go-ahead score and got injured on an attempted QB-sneak. Backup Brandon Allen stepped in for a few plays before kicker Evan McPherson booted the game-winning field goal to lift them to the 34-31 win.

Burrow successfully led his team from down 28-17 in the second half to pick up the comeback win and officially clinch the AFC North. He completed 30-of-39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns and his huge day was in large part due to the play of receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

We will find out the severity of the of the injury entering the final week of the regular season. The Bengals will travel to Cleveland next Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation