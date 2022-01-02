NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC West coming out of Week 18

Going into Week 17, the AFC West was the only division in the conference that had already been won. The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the division and are headed to the playoffs, we just don’t know what seed they will have. The Los Angeles Chargers took on the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

The Chiefs lost a close game with the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to the No. 2 seed in the playoff contention. The Tennessee Titans moved to No. 1 and the Chiefs play the Broncos in Week 18 needing a win to have a shot at the top spot.

The Raiders moved to 9-7 with their win over the Colts and are the current No. 6 seed in the playoffs. They take on the Chargers in Week 18 with the winner of that matchup likely making the playoffs and the loser, being eliminated. The Broncos and Chargers play a pivotal Week 17 game that would see the Broncos eliminated from playoff contention.

AFC West