 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars can clinch No. 1 pick with Lions loss

The Jaguars are No. 1 and they’ll like lock it up this weekend or next weekend.

By David Fucillo
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars leaves the field after being defeated by the New England Patriots 50-10 at Gillette Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the verge of clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jaguars lost an ugly one to the Patriots in Week 17 and now await the Lions-Seahawks game. If the Lions upset the Seahawks, Jacksonville clinches the No. 1 pick. If the Lions lose, this heads to Week 18.

The Jets and Giants both lost and now await the Texans game against the 49ers to see if we get any top five shuffling. Both New York squads are on track to each have two top ten picks. The Jets have the Seahawks pick and the Giants have the Bears pick.

Here’s the draft order for the top 18 teams, all of whom are currently projected to not make the playoffs. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list through Monday as results come in.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-14, .523
  2. Detroit Lions, 2-12-1, .536
  3. New York Jets, 4-12, .519
  4. New York Giants, 4-12, .541
  5. Houston Texans, 4-11, .492
  6. Carolina Panthers, 5-10, .508
  7. Seattle Seahawks (to Jets), 5-10, .511
  8. Chicago Bears (to Giants), 6-10, .519
  9. Washington Football Team, 6-10, .534
  10. Atlanta Falcons, 7-9, .462
  11. Denver Broncos, 7-8, .477
  12. Minnesota Vikings, 7-8, .510
  13. New Orleans Saints, 7-8, .517
  14. Cleveland Browns, 7-8, .523
  15. Miami Dolphins (to Eagles), 8-8, .468
  16. Baltimore Ravens, 8-8, .534
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-7-1, .525
  18. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-7, .519

More From DraftKings Nation