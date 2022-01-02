2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars can clinch No. 1 pick with Lions loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the verge of clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jaguars lost an ugly one to the Patriots in Week 17 and now await the Lions-Seahawks game. If the Lions upset the Seahawks, Jacksonville clinches the No. 1 pick. If the Lions lose, this heads to Week 18.

The Jets and Giants both lost and now await the Texans game against the 49ers to see if we get any top five shuffling. Both New York squads are on track to each have two top ten picks. The Jets have the Seahawks pick and the Giants have the Bears pick.

Here’s the draft order for the top 18 teams, all of whom are currently projected to not make the playoffs. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list through Monday as results come in.