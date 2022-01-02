Opening odds for Week 18 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into the late slate on Week 17 and we still have Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18.
DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening lines for all 16 games earlier this week and then pulled them down once the 1 p.m. games kicked off earlier Sunday. They’ll re-open the lines later Sunday, at which point we’ll see how things have moved. Injuries and teams securing their playoff positioning will move lines. Some playoff teams could move into a position where they will be inclined to rest starters. We’ll find out more the rest of Sunday where we could see some rest,
Here’s our full list of Week 18 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.
Cowboys vs. Eagles
Opening point spread: Cowboys -3.5
Opening point total: 42
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -180, Eagles +155
Packers vs. Lions
Opening point spread: Packers -11
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Packers -510, Lions +375
Colts vs. Jaguars
Opening point spread: Colts -8.5
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Colts -400, Jaguars +300
Washington vs. Giants
Opening point spread: Washington -4
Opening point total: 41
Opening moneyline: Washington -210, Giants +175
Bears vs. Vikings
Opening point spread: Vikings -6
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Vikings -260, Bears +210
Panthers vs. Bucs
Opening point spread: Bucs -16.5
Opening point total: 43
Opening moneyline: Bucs -1750, Panthers +950
Patriots vs. Dolphins
Opening point spread: Patriots -2.5
Opening point total: 39.5
Opening moneyline: Patriots -140, Dolphins +120
Saints vs. Falcons
Opening point spread: Saints -3.5
Opening point total: 42
Opening moneyline: Saints -180, Falcons +155
Titans vs. Texans
Opening point spread: Titans -10
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Titans -450, Texans +340
Steelers vs. Ravens
Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5
Opening point total: 42
Opening moneyline: Ravens -300, Steelers +235
Jets vs. Bills
Opening point spread: Bills -17
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Bills -2000, Jets +1000
Bengals vs. Browns
Opening point spread: Browns -1.5
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Browns -125, Bengals +105
Chargers vs. Raiders
Opening point spread: Chargers -2.5
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -140, Raiders +120
49ers vs. Rams
Opening point spread: Rams -6.5
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Rams -300, 49ers +235
Chiefs vs. Broncos
Opening point spread: Chiefs -3
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -155, Broncos +135
Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Opening point spread: Cardinals -5
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -225, Seahawks +185
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.