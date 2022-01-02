Opening odds for Week 18 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into the late slate on Week 17 and we still have Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening lines for all 16 games earlier this week and then pulled them down once the 1 p.m. games kicked off earlier Sunday. They’ll re-open the lines later Sunday, at which point we’ll see how things have moved. Injuries and teams securing their playoff positioning will move lines. Some playoff teams could move into a position where they will be inclined to rest starters. We’ll find out more the rest of Sunday where we could see some rest,

Here’s our full list of Week 18 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -180, Eagles +155

Packers vs. Lions

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -11

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -510, Lions +375

Colts vs. Jaguars

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Colts -8.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Colts -400, Jaguars +300

Washington vs. Giants

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Washington -4

Opening point total: 41

Opening moneyline: Washington -210, Giants +175

Bears vs. Vikings

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Vikings -6

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Vikings -260, Bears +210

Panthers vs. Bucs

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -16.5

Opening point total: 43

Opening moneyline: Bucs -1750, Panthers +950

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -2.5

Opening point total: 39.5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -140, Dolphins +120

Saints vs. Falcons

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Saints -3.5

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Saints -180, Falcons +155

Titans vs. Texans

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -10

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Titans -450, Texans +340

Steelers vs. Ravens

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Ravens -300, Steelers +235

Jets vs. Bills

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bills -17

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Bills -2000, Jets +1000

Bengals vs. Browns

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Browns -1.5

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Browns -125, Bengals +105

Chargers vs. Raiders

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -2.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -140, Raiders +120

49ers vs. Rams

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Rams -6.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -300, 49ers +235

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -155, Broncos +135

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cardinals -5

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -225, Seahawks +185

