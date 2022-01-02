Drew Lock returns to game in Week 17 vs. Chargers

Update: Lock returned to the game and quickly completed a deep pass to Courtland Sutton.

Update: Lock is officially questionable to return to Sunday’s game.

Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock has gone to the locker room in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with an apparent shoulder injury.

Drew Lock has gone to the locker room for the Broncos after grabbing his right shoulder on the last drive.



Brett Rypien is currently warming up. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Lock was thrust into action after starter Teddy Bridgewater remained in concussion protocol. The Missouri product failed to win the starting job in training camp, as his arm strength also came with inconsistencies and poor accuracy. Bridgewater was the steadier player and the Broncos were a run-first team at this point. With Lock sidelined, look for Brett Rypien to take over as the team’s quarterback.

This development will likely lead to more opportunities for running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, while taking away from skill players like Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant. We’ll see if Lock can come back in this game but shoulder injuries typically don’t bode well for quarterbacks, especially for a player like Lock who relies on arm strength.