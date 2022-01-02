Titans clinch AFC South with victory over Dolphins

The Tennessee Titans have officially clinched the AFC South title for the 2021 NFL season with a 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Colts have trailed closely behind the Titans since starting the season 0-3, but this crucial win sealed the deal.

RB D’Onta Foreman dominated on the ground, totaling 132 rushing yards on 26 attempts, while quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a relatively quiet (but efficient) outing with 120 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

The Titans have been no stranger to injury troubles this season, starting with Derrick Henry, who was making a case for 2021 MVP. Henry had at least 100 rushing yards in all but three of his eight games played — his last of which he was playing on a broken foot. It was reported Sunday that Henry could make his return from injury as soon as Week 18, but the clinched AFC South title may earn him some additional rest ahead of their playoff run. They’ve also been without WRs AJ Brown and Julio Jones periodically, which has made the absence of Henry that much more palpable.