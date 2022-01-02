Ja’Marr Chase sets rookie receiving record in Week 17 win over Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on an offensive show, but rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase took over, setting the Bengals and the NFL rookie record for receiving yards in a masterful showing.

Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a huge win over one of the best teams in the league. The Bengals record was Chad Johnson, who caught 11 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns back in 2006. The record for receiving yards for a rookie was 255 yards by Bills wide receiver Jerry Butler in 1979. Another Jerry, Jerry Rice, was second with 241 receiving yards in a game as a rookie.

Chase caught 69-yard, 18-yard and 72-yard touchdown receptions as he made a strong case to win Rookie of the Year. Of course, Mac Jones had a strong game himself, as he and the Patriots destroyed the hapless Jaguars. It will be a tight race for those two in determining who wins the award this season, but Chase’s statistics and his part in the Bengals division and playoff run are going to be hard to top.