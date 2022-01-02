Bills clinch wild card berth with win over Falcons in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills clinched a spot in the AFC playoffs with a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. The Bills moved to 10-6 on the season and are tied with the New England Patriots in the standings. Buffalo owns the tiebreaker and can win the AFC East division with a win in Week 18 against the New York Jets.

How the Bills got here

Buffalo was supposed to have an easier time clinching the AFC East. Instead, the Patriots are still hanging around without Tom Brady. Last year, the Bills ended the Patriots’ streak of 11 straight division titles by going 13-3. The Bills should have a pretty easy time making it two straight division championships considering they’re facing the Jets next week. Right now, it appears the Bills could finish anywhere in the top 4 in the AFC standings depending on what happens with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals next week.

It hasn’t been a magically MVP season for QB Josh Allen, but a playoff berth is a playoff berth. Despite throwing for over 4,000 yards and 30 TDs this season, Allen has turned the ball over more. He’s making more mistakes and the Bills have been able to weather that storm thanks to a strong defense. Buffalo lacks a top RB but Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have done a good job in the backfield. Allen ha a shot to lead the team in rushing, though. To put it simply, the Bills are back in the playoffs thanks mainly to his play.