Cowboys WR Michael Gallup ruled out after suffering knee injury in Week 17 vs. Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a knee injury during the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The wideout suffered the injury while making a touchdown grab and had to be helped to the sideline and into the medical tent. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

What a play by Michael Gallup to hang on for the touchdown despite getting injured on the play!



Gallup Anytime TD +220 #DallasCowboys (via @NFLonFOX)



pic.twitter.com/FXnBT6CHES — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 2, 2022

This is an unfortunate loss for Dallas, who finds themselves trailing the Cardinals by three heading into the half. Gallup had three receptions for 36 yards and the aforementioned touchdown before leaving the game with the ailment.

Gallup has had much of his season already affected by injury. He tweaked his calf in the Week 1 opener against the Buccaneers and didn’t return until Week 10. Through eight games played entering Week 17, he caught 32 of 58 targets for 409 yards and a touchdown. We’ll find out more if this could potentially keep him out of next week and the playoffs for the Cowboys.