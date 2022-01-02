Opening Week 18 Cowboys vs. Eagles odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys' offense got off to a slow start and they came up just short in a 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles are still in the playoff hunt with a close win over the Washington Football Team.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cowboys-Eagles Week 18 matchup.

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Cowboys -140, Eagles +120

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -180, Eagles +155

Early pick: DAL -3.5

The Cowboys' offense struggled to get going against the Cardinals' defense, but the Eagles' defense isn’t very good. Wide receiver Michael Gallup had a scary injury, but this team has a ton of weapons that they will be able to keep playing well even if he misses time. The Cowboys' defense is also well equipped to be able to handle the versatile Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense.

