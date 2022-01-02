Opening Week 18 Colts vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Colts hosted the Las Vegas Raiders needing a win to still be in contention for the AFC South, but they came up short as the Raiders kicked a field goal as time expired. The Jaguars put up little resistance to the New England Patriots as they scored 50 points and got the easy win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Colts-Jaguars Week 18 matchup.

Colts vs. Jaguars

Re-opened point spread: Colts -14

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Colts -760, Jaguars +525

Opening point spread: Colts -8.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Colts -400, Jaguars +300

Early pick: IND -14

The Colts saw running back Jonathan Taylor have another 100-yard rushing performance and another touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. Now, they are going to be heading into Week 18 at 9-7 and vying for the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. They can’t afford to rest their players and have to win to stay alive. The Jaguars have been known to surprise opponents that have looked past them, but the Colts should be able to handle business, and the spread, in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.