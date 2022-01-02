Opening Week 18 Washington vs. Giants odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Washington Football Team and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Washington hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 still mathematically in the playoff hunt. Unfortunately, Boston Scott was too much to handle for their defense and they took the 20-16 loss and were eliminated from playoff contention. The Giants haven’t had to worry about playoff contention for a few weeks, but they need to start worrying about a capable backup quarterback. New York registered -10 passing yards as a team in their 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Washington-Giants Week 18 matchup.

Washington vs. Giants

Re-opened point spread: WFT -6.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Washington -265, Giants +215

Opening point spread: Washington -4

Opening point total: 41

Opening moneyline: Washington -210, Giants +175

Early pick: WSH -6.5

Neither of these teams is playing for anything other than draft pick and pride. We should see starters for both teams and the edge has to go to the Football Team. The Giants would be better served letting a random practice squad player achieve their dreams of playing in the NFL than throwing out Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm one more time this season. This is an NFC East rematch from Week 2 which saw Washington win 30-29. These rosters almost couldn’t be more different, but I am going with the WFT to cover in this game.

