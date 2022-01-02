Opening Week 18 Bears vs. Vikings odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bears handled the New York Giants with ease as running back David Montgomery found the endzone twice to give them the win. The Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers to cap the Sunday slate for Week 17’s Sunday Night Football. They will be without Kirk Cousins who is on the COVID-19 list and they are needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bears-Vikings Week 18 matchup.

Team vs. Team

Re-opened point spread: Vikings -4

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -190, Bears +160

Opening point spread: Vikings -6

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Vikings -260, Bears +210

Early pick: CHI +4

The Vikings should have quarterback Kirk Cousins back for this game but they are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention. The Bears have been eliminated and aren’t playing for anything other than pride. In Week 15 when these NFC North rivals met for the first time this season, the Vikings came away with a 17-9 win. For this matchup, I like the Bears to use the momentum from Week 17 to keep it close and get the cover with the Vikings playing out the string as well.

