Opening Week 18 Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers took on the New Orleans Saints in an ugly game. They kept the Saints' offense from taking off, but they lost the divisional battle and lost a close game, 18-10. The Buccaneers avoided an upset bid from the New York Jets just barely. Quarterback Tom Brady led yet another fourth-quarter comeback.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Panthers-Bucs Week 18 matchup.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -9.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Panthers +350, Bucs -475

Opening point spread: Bucs -16.5

Opening point total: 43

Opening moneyline: Bucs -1750, Panthers +950

Early pick: TB -9.5

When these teams met in Week 16, the Buccaneers came away with a 32-6 win. Even though this spread is large, the Bucs are playing for a potential No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and won’t be able to rest their starters fully. The Panthers' offense is in shambles and their defense isn’t much better. The Bucs should be able to roll here even with the double-digit spread.

