Opening Week 18 Patriots vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Patriots avoided a trap game with ease as they put up a 50-burger on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins weren’t as lucky when they faced off with the Tennessee Titans. Whether it was the weather or just poor all-around play, they couldn’t get anything going in the 34-3 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Patriots-Dolphins Week 18 matchup.

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -5.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Patriots -225, Dolphins +185

Opening point spread: Patriots -2.5

Opening point total: 39.5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -140, Dolphins +120

Early pick: NE -5.5

The Patriots are still in contention for the AFC East crown and they need a win against the Dolphins and Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets for it to happen. The Dolphins have been eliminated from playoff contention and are playing for pride. This matchup wraps up the regular season and these teams actually started the 2021 season facing off. In that game, the Dolphins came away with a 17-16 win. I don’t think they will see the same result here as the Patriots' defense is one of the best in the league. Patriots win AND they cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.