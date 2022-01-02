Opening Week 18 Saints vs. Falcons odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Saints had a divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 and they won the battle of attrition in an ugly and close game. The Falcons intercepted Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen on three straight possessions, but their defense fell apart at the end of the game, losing 29-15.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Saints-Falcons Week 18 matchup.

Saints vs. Falcons

Re-opened point spread: Saints -4.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -200, Falcons +170

Opening point spread: Saints -3.5

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Saints -180, Falcons +155

Early pick: NO -4.5

Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the NFC South locked up already, the Saints are still in contention for one of the remaining playoff spots. They have to have a win in this game to stay in contention and the Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention already. The Saints' offense is missing a reliable quarterback, but they have one of the best running backs and defenses in the game. They should be able to roll in this one to make up for their Week 9 loss to the Falcons.

