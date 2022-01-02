Opening Week 18 Titans vs. Texans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Titans not only won their Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but they head into Week 18 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Texans scored first against the San Francisco 49ers, but they couldn’t keep rookie quarterback Trey Lance down the entire game and ended up losing, 23-7.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Titans-Texans Week 18 matchup.

Titans vs. Texans

Re-opened point spread: Titans -11

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Titans -575, Texans +410

Opening point spread: Titans -10

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Titans -450, Texans +340

Early pick: TEN -10

The Titans won’t get the chance to rest their players in Week 18 as they need a win to secure that No. 1 spot which comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Texans are waiting for their nightmare season to be over and officially turn their attention to the future of their organization. When these teams met in Week 11, the Texans shocked the Titans with a 22-13 win. With revenge on the mind, the Titans should be able to cover their double-digit spread and secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

