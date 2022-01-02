Opening Week 18 Steelers vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will be capping off Week 17 on Monday Night Football. The Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Steelers still have a mathematical shot to sneak in, but they need a win on Monday to stay in. The Ravens took on the Los Angeles Rams and they couldn’t get anything going on offense without quarterback Lamar Jackson and took the loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Steelers-Ravens Week 18 matchup.

Steelers vs. Ravens

Re-opened point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Steelers +175, Ravens -210

Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Ravens -300, Steelers +235

Early pick: PIT +4.5

The Ravens and Steelers are both still alive in the playoff hunt at the time of this writing. At the very least, the Ravens will still have a shot to creep into the playoffs. They could have starting quarterback Lamar Jackson back for this game so keep an eye on the injury report throughout the week. When these AFC North rivals met in Week 13, the Steeles came away with a 20-19 win. The Ravens have dropped five straight games and this could be Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s last regular-season game. I think the Steelers rally around their quarterback and I think they keep this one close, especially if Lamar Jackson is unable to play or if he is hindered. Steelers to cover.

