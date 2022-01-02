Opening Week 18 Jets vs. Bills odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 9th.

The Jets did their best to try and play upset with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Tom Brady led yet another fourth-quarter comeback for the Bucs win. The Bills avoided an upset at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons and remain atop the AFC East heading into the final week of the regular season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jets-Bills Week 18 matchup.

Jets vs. Bills

Re-opened point spread: Bills -16.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Jets +800, Bills -1375

Opening point spread: Bills -17

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Bills -2000, Jets +1000

Early pick: BUF -17

The Bills likely wish that they could rest their starters, but they need to ensure the victory to claim the AFC East title and a top-four seed in the playoffs. They will likely try and get a large lead early and rest their stars as much as they can. The Bills are a heavy favorite with a huge spread. When these two AFC East opponents met in Week 10, the Bills won 45-17. Even with the Bills hoping to get some players some rest, I think that they will COVER this large spread.

