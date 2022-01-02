Opening Week 18 Bengals vs. Browns odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals were able to secure an AFC North title with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs which also knocked the Chiefs from the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers cap off Week 17 on Monday Night as part of Monday Night Football. Through other results around the league, the Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bengals-Browns Week 18 matchup.

Bengals vs. Browns

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Browns -1.5

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Browns -125, Bengals +105

Early pick: CIN +1.5

The Bengals have secured a top-four seed for the AFC playoffs. If they can come away with a win in Week 18 and the Tennessee Titans and the Chiefs lose, they could move up to the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds. Joe Burrow may have aggravated a knee injury at the end of the Week 17 game so that is certainly something to keep an eye on this week. The Browns won the matchup between these AFC North opponents in Week 9, 41-16. With the way that the Bengals offense is rolling though, I think they pull off the upset in Week 18.

