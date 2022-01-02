Opening Week 18 Chargers vs. Raiders odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers handled the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup, 34-13. The Raiders used a field goal as time expired to take down the Indianapolis Colts. Both of these teams are still in the playoff hunt with the winner having a shot to sneak in and the loser likely being eliminated.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Chargers-Raiders Week 18 matchup.

Chargers vs. Raiders

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Raiders +115

Opening point spread: Chargers -2.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -140, Raiders +120

Early pick: LAC -2.5

When the Chargers' offense is moving and grooving, it is hard to bet against them. They had a convincing win against a tough Broncos defense. This game is also a rematch from Week 4 which saw Los Angeles come away with the 28-14 victory. I do think this one remains close, but with the way that the Chargers are playing, I like them to cover.

