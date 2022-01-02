Opening Week 18 49ers vs. Rams odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 17 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 49ers beat the Texans to improve to 9-7 behind rookie Trey Lance and improve to 9-7. They will not clinch a playoff berth, but can do so in Week 18 with a win or a Saints loss. The Rams are 12-4 and on the verge of clinching the NFC West. They need a win or Cardinals loss in Week 18, so we should see both teams sending out all their starters for this one.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the 49ers-Rams Week 18 matchup.

49ers vs. Rams

Re-opened point spread: Rams -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Rams -225, 49ers +185

Opening point spread: Rams -6.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -300, 49ers +235

Early pick: SF +5.5

These divisional opponents met back in Week 10 and the 49ers came away with a 31-10 win. The 49ers may have Jimmy Garoppolo back and this one comes down to the fact that the Rams offense has started really slowly in their last few games. Yes, they are going to be battling for playoff seeding here, but the 49ers are trying to make it in. The 49ers' offense is explosive and if they can start hot, while the Rams are slow out of the gate, the Niners could not only cover, they could come out with a surprising win.

